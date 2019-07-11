|
|
Gramke, Harold Joseph "Bud", age 77, passed away July 8, 2019.
Loving son of the late Harold Gramke & Harriet (Lee) Gramke, beloved husband of 55 years to Pamela (Niemeyer) Gramke, devoted father of Chris (Michelle) Gramke, Nick (Davena) Gramke, and Lee (Sean) Mason. Loving grandfather of Alex, Max, Camryn, Cassidy, Reece, Drew and Ellee.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, July 12 at 10am at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. Bud donated his body to science so no funeral or visitation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 11, 2019