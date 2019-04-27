|
|
Harold Kleier
Ludlow - Harold "Ducky" Kleier, 87, of Ludlow, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. After graduation from Ludlow High School, Harold served our country in the U.S. Army. He then became an electrician like his dad and brother and later worked at a company that repaired jukeboxes and pinball machines. Harold was an active member of the Ludlow Hobo Club where he was elected "King of the Hobos". He collected miniature automobiles and trucks and took up several additional hobbies. Survivors include his brother, Jack Kleier of Edgewood; sister, Charlene Ravenscraft of Temperance, MI and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles (1952) and Ella (1985) Kleier; siblings, Mary Elizabeth "Tootie" (2005), Edith Emma (2006), Charles John "Bud" (1985), Marcella (1985) and Ruth Ann (2007). Memorial Service is on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM in Community of Faith Presbyterian Church, 1400 Highland Pike, Covington, KY 41011. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019