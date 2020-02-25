Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Rose Church
Riverside Dr.
Harold Lee Caldwell Obituary
Harold Lee Caldwell, age 78 of Anderson Township, died February 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Constance Caldwell (nee Stromberg), loving father of Peter (Karen) Caldwell, Anne (Daniel) Michel, Emily (Daniel) Armstrong, and Susan (Alan) Moran; dear grandfather of Victoria, Calvin, Elizabeth, Bradley, Frank, Lucy, John Harold, Caldwell Jane, Jack, Charlie, William, Joseph, and Paul; brother of Richard Caldwell and Michael Caldwell. Close friend of Dodie Loewe. He served his country in the Vietnam War as a United States Marine. Harold was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati Law School and worked as an attorney at A.M. Kinney Inc. and Gibson Greetings. He was an avid golfer and loved the outdoors and music. Mass of Christian Burial St. Rose Church, Riverside Dr., Saturday, February 29 at 9:30 a.m. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Friday, February 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. If desired, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Nature Center (https://www.cincynature.org) or (https://hospiceofcincinnati.org). Condolences may be expressed at www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
