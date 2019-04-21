|
|
Harold Orlando Davies
Petersburg - Harold Orlando Davies was born on February 12th, 1922 in Dillsboro, Indiana. Harold Orlando Davies went to Heaven on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Petersburg, Kentucky. Harold Davies grew up as one of 12 children on a farm in Dillsboro, Indiana. He was a basketball star on the Dillsboro High School team. At age 18, he enlisted in the Navy along with his brother James Davies. Harold was awarded the Silver Star for his "gallantry and intrepidity in action against the enemy" in the Battle of Midway in 1942. He met the love of his life, Shirley Mae (Sullivan) Davies, while on leave from the Navy and after just three dates, they married on August 25th, 1944. They settled in Petersburg, Kentucky where Harold worked for TWA for 35 years. He is survived by daughter Shari Engle, son Tim Davies, brothers Paul Davies, Delano Davies (wife Nina), and Frances Davies (wife Eileen), eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and many many more loved ones. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years Shirley Mae (Sullivan) Davies, son David Davies, brothers Clifford Davies, James Davies, Harry Davies, Irvin Davies, and Howard Davies, and sisters Ruby Eaglin, Irene Stall, and Helen Grenham. Harold never met a stranger, he loved unconditionally, was always thankful, was funny and above all he was faithful in God. He will be missed, his memory will be cherished, and his life will be celebrated for eternity. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 23rd at 12:00 noon with Visitation beginning at 10:00am at Cornerstone Baptist Church (3920 Petersburg Road, Burlington, KY 41005). Burial will immediately follow at Oakdale Cemetery (Dillsboro, IN). Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church or Disabled American Veterans (https://www.dav.org/).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019