Harold "Lloyd" Pribble
Butler - Harold "Lloyd" Pribble (81) of Butler, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. Lloyd was born in Pendleton County, KY on September 19, 1938 the son of the late Charles and Carrie Lee Cummins Pribble. Lloyd was a member of the Butler Christian Church and was retired from the Butler Rock Quarry. Survivors include his daughters Gail King, Alice Willoughby, sons Wayne Pribble, Dennis Pribble, brothers sister Alta Adams and 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife Georgia Pribble son- Charles Pribble, sisters Hope Rose Pribble, Carol Bevins, Wanda Eckert and brother Jim Pribble. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral services will follow at 1pm, also at the funeral home. Lloyd's final resting place will be in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery- Butler, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peoples Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019