|
|
Harold R. Hipple
Cincinnati - Beloved father of Jeanette (Mark) Dole, Larry Hipple, Greg (Diana Jessup) Hipple and Peggy "Kit" (Mike) Slonkosky. Cherished grandfather of Chris Lehman, Kyle Lehman, Tony Castrucci and Chelsea Robben; great-grandfather of 5. Dear uncle to many. Harold was a member of F.O.P., Fraternal Order of Police and a Cincinnati Police Officer for 27 years. Harold passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 91 years old. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton, Ohio 45231. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020