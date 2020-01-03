|
Harold Ray Iseral
Union - Harold Ray Iseral, 90, of Union, formerly of Taylor Mill, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2020 at his grandson's residence. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Nu Maid Margarine Company. Harold was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Young of Heart and Hope Sunday School Class. He was a Mason and enjoyed plastic canvas.
Preceded in death by his wife Jean McClure Iseral in 2018.
Survivors include a son Rick (Marsha) Iseral; brothers Paul Iseral and Jimmy (Wanda) Iseral; a sister Janice Bailey; 2 grandchildren Andy (Amy) Iseral and Brett (Jamie) Iseral; 5 great grandchildren Alexis, Adelaide, Ashton, Zoe and Skylar.
Visitation 10 am - 12 noon with funeral to follow at 12 noon Wednesday, January 8, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St., Latonia, KY 41015.
For private online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020