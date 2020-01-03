Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Iseral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Ray Iseral

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Ray Iseral Obituary
Harold Ray Iseral

Union - Harold Ray Iseral, 90, of Union, formerly of Taylor Mill, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2020 at his grandson's residence. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Nu Maid Margarine Company. Harold was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Young of Heart and Hope Sunday School Class. He was a Mason and enjoyed plastic canvas.

Preceded in death by his wife Jean McClure Iseral in 2018.

Survivors include a son Rick (Marsha) Iseral; brothers Paul Iseral and Jimmy (Wanda) Iseral; a sister Janice Bailey; 2 grandchildren Andy (Amy) Iseral and Brett (Jamie) Iseral; 5 great grandchildren Alexis, Adelaide, Ashton, Zoe and Skylar.

Visitation 10 am - 12 noon with funeral to follow at 12 noon Wednesday, January 8, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St., Latonia, KY 41015.

For private online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -