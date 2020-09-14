Harold "Hal" Roberts
Alexandria - Harold "Hal" F. Roberts, 85, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at home. Harold was born June 26, 1935 in Dayton, KY. He was an Air Force Veteran. Harold worked as a mail carrier for 30 years with the United States Postal Service and after retirement he drove a school bus for Campbell County School District for 18 years. He loved animals, (dogs in particular), also enjoyed pitching horseshoes, bowling and was an avid UK fan. Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce (nee Scott) Roberts; father, Houston Roberts; mother and step-father, Lula Mae (nee Templeton) and Bill Moss; brother, Harry Moss. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (nee Berne) Roberts; two daughters, Amy Webb, Rebecca (Darren) Alley; three step-children, Lori (Dan) Hart, Scott (Tesa Clark) Lewis and Steve (Bridget) Lewis; siblings, Jim (Judy) Moss and Lizzie (John) Winstel; sister-in-law, Peggy Moss; four grandchildren, Samantha (Matthew) Lamb, Sarah Webb, Cody (Malia) Alley and Casy Alley; five great-grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home (Masks are required and guests must abide by social distancing regulations.) Funeral Service will be private. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or any SPCA.