Harold Salyers
Bright, IN - Beloved husband of the late Joyce Ann (nee Stamper). Loving father of Harold "Lee" (Anita) Salyers, Jr. and the late Don G. Salyers. Dear brother of Carole and the late Ronald, Herb and Marilyn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Harold was a member of Hanselmann Masonic Lodge #208. He passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at age 84. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, Thursday February 21 from 10 AM until funeral service at 11 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019