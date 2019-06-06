Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rest Haven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Schmitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Schmitz


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Harold Schmitz Obituary
Harold Schmitz

Cincinnati - Harold Ray Schmitz, "Hal", aged 87 passed from this life peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Harold was born August 13, 1931 in Waynesburg, Kentucky. He is survived by one of his four siblings, Shirley Jean Rutherford, numerous nieces and nephews but most importantly his wife of over 60 years, Daisy Schmitz (Brown), his daughter Lori Hummeldorf (Schmitz), son-in-law Paul Hummeldorf and three grandchildren that he adored: Ella, William & Henry. He retired from GE and spent most of his life attending church where he was the song leader. He was so many things but to list just a few; he was a Christian, a perfectionist, a caring, sensitive and overly generous man. He was humble and appreciative for any little thing anyone would do for him. He will be missed dearly but we know he is in a better place now with his parents (William & Mary Eula Schmitz) and siblings (Charlie, Ethel and Francis) who paved the way to heaven before him. Visitation will be at Hodapp Funeral Home in West Chester on Friday evening, June 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday morning at 10:00 am at Hodapp with burial immediately following at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now