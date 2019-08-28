|
Harold Schuck
Cincinnati - Harold Schuck, 77, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. He was born to Arthur and Barbara Schuck on June 12, 1942, in Cincinnati, OH. Harold is survived by his wife of 12 years, Angela Chong and their beloved dog, Hershey.
Harold was passionate about running. He was a member of the Clifton Track Club and David Nelson's running group for over 24 years. Traveling and being outdoors, backpacking and camping with friends and family were also very important in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 10 AM to 11 AM, when the funeral services will begin, at Spring Grove Funeral Homes (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Burial will take place at Vine Street Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Mercy Health Foundation for the Blood Cancer Center Fund. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019