Harold Skeen
Mason - Harold D. Skeen beloved husband of Sheila Skeen for 51 years. Loving father of the late Thomas and James Skeen. Devoted son of the late Clive and Enid Skeen. Cherished brother of the late James Skeen. Passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the age of 80. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends are asked to arrive at 1:15 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223, to line up in procession. Memorial contributions may be given to the SPCA or the City Gospel Mission. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
