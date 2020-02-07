|
Harold Steadman
Sayler Park - Harold L. Steadman, 89, Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 67 yrs. to the late Charlotte I. Steadman (nee Whaley), son of the late Dorothy (nee Davis) & J. Harold Steadman, dear brother to Shirley Souther (the late Earl) & the late Myrtle Adams (the late James), Joann Rains (the late Lee), James Steadman (Wanda) & Sue Leinberger (Paul), dear uncle of Dana & Ken Zinnecker & family & many others. Also survived by dear close friends Dyan Price, Tina & George Price II & family, Tammy & Ciara Price. Harold served in the Korean War with the US Navy 1951 - 1955. No visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020