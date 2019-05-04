Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
Brooksville - Harold (Hoss) Thompson passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by all of his 6 children: Elaine (Douglass) Myers, D. Annebelle Beemon, Julie (Rick) Mueller, Ron (Liese) Thompson, Rita Thompson and Rob (Carol) Thompson. He is survived by his grandchildren: Anthony, Joshua, Brandon & Hunter Thompson, Nelson Myers, Zak Mueller, Cassie Thompson and Jaret Thompson and 7 great-children. He will be greatly missed by his family and many, many close friends. A celebration of his life is being planned for October 19th, which would have been his 87th birthday. Special condolences and memories may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2019
