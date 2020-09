Harold Thomsen

Harold ThomsenKorean War Veteran and long time West Chester, OH resident- Harold O. Thomsen, born August 30, 1930, passed away September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne Thomsen, loving father of Bob (Pat) Thomsen, Terry (Joe) Workman and Tammy (Beau) Hardegree. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Brother of Ted (Nancy) Thomsen. The family of Harold will be having a graveside funeral ceremony at West Chester Township Cemetery (6425 West Chester Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069) on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com