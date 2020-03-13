|
|
Harold Walter
Green Township - Harold R. Walter beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginger" (nee Foster) Walter. Loving father of Mike (Dianne) and Harold (Connie) Walter and Patricia (John) Kibby. Devoted grandmother of Christy (Bethany) Walter, Justin (Brandy) Walter, Aaron (Amber) Walter, Tony Williamson and Nicole (Nick McCoy) Williamson. Great-grandfather of Rylee and Kyden Williamson, Makayla and Jameson McCoy, Conner, Dalton, Austin and Abigail Walter and Denver and Emma Walter. Also survived by many loving nieces and friends. Passed away March 12, 2020. Age 89 years. Visitation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd. Burial with Military Honors to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Assc., 5211 Madison Rd., Cinti., 45227 or the Alzheimer's Assc., 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cinti., OH 45203. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020