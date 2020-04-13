Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Hap" Walton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold "Hap" Walton Obituary
Harold "Hap" Walton

Hebron - Harold "Hap" Walton, 78, of Hebron, KY passed away on Fri., April 10, 2020. He was born in Petersburg, KY on Feb. 12, 1942 to the late Thomas and Melvin Walton (nee Brady).

Hap was a talented carpenter who ran his own business, "Hap Walton & Assoc." for many years. He was well known in the community and never shied away from helping others.

Harold is survived by his beloved Wife of 56 years, Judy Walton (nee Bagby); two daughters Julie (John) Ward and Suzanne (Tim) Byrns; one son Scott (Jennifer) Walton; three brothers Thomas Walton, Victor (Marie) Walton and Eddie Walton; eight grandchildren, Alisha (Ryan) Broughton, Lauren Ward, Brent (Italia) Walton, Bradley (Kayla) Walton, Carter Byrns, Ryan Ward, Kyle Byrns and Nicole Byrns; three great-grandchildren Lily Walton, Elam Walton and Sterling Byrns; and a host of other family members and friends.

In loving memory of Harold, contributions may be made to -Cincinnati, Donor Development, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH , 45229 or online at www.shrinershospitalcincinnati.org

There will be a private service for the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -