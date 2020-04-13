|
Harold "Hap" Walton
Hebron - Harold "Hap" Walton, 78, of Hebron, KY passed away on Fri., April 10, 2020. He was born in Petersburg, KY on Feb. 12, 1942 to the late Thomas and Melvin Walton (nee Brady).
Hap was a talented carpenter who ran his own business, "Hap Walton & Assoc." for many years. He was well known in the community and never shied away from helping others.
Harold is survived by his beloved Wife of 56 years, Judy Walton (nee Bagby); two daughters Julie (John) Ward and Suzanne (Tim) Byrns; one son Scott (Jennifer) Walton; three brothers Thomas Walton, Victor (Marie) Walton and Eddie Walton; eight grandchildren, Alisha (Ryan) Broughton, Lauren Ward, Brent (Italia) Walton, Bradley (Kayla) Walton, Carter Byrns, Ryan Ward, Kyle Byrns and Nicole Byrns; three great-grandchildren Lily Walton, Elam Walton and Sterling Byrns; and a host of other family members and friends.
In loving memory of Harold, contributions may be made to -Cincinnati, Donor Development, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH , 45229 or online at www.shrinershospitalcincinnati.org
There will be a private service for the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020