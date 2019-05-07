Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Harold Wilson
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Cincinnati - Harold K. beloved husband of the late Mary L. (nee Crouch) Wilson of 62 years. Loving father of Carole (Terry) Bedinghaus, Maria Ehrhart and the late Rick and Doug Wilson. Cherished grandfather of many. Passed away, Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Age 82. Visitation Wed. May 8th from 5PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to SPCA Cincinnati (3949 Colerain Ave, 45223). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019
