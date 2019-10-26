Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Harriet L. Voller

Harriet L. Voller

Cincinnati - Harriet L. Voller of Cincinnati, age 97, passed away on October 23, 2019. Mother of Jack C. of Winston-Salem, NC, Steven D. of Cincinnati, Lawrence P. of Jacksonville, FL, and Patricia L. (Bruce) Hedlund of San Andreas, CA. Preceded in death by her husband, the late Charles P. Voller, and her dear friend William Ranz. She was born in Meridian, Mississippi in 1923 and went on to get her degree as a registered nurse. She was an avid golfer, tennis player and a deep lover of life.

The family would like to thank both the wonderful staff at the Alois Alzheimer Center and Hospice of Southwest Ohio for their care during this very difficult time.

Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Hospice of Southwest Ohio Foundation at 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243 or to the Alois Foundation at 70 Damon Road, Cincinnati, OH 45218. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
