Harriette Hoffmann Oswald



Huntsville, AL - Harriette Hoffmann Oswald, 72, of Huntsville, passed away Friday, July 24th.



Ms. Oswald retired from Hamilton County Social Services. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati, and received two Master Degrees - one from University of Cincinnati and the other from Xavier University.



She is survived by her two sons, Judson (Barrett) Oswald and Bradley (Abigail) Oswald; sister, Lane (Woodrow) Ryan; four grandchildren, Rett Oswald, Wynn Oswald, Storm Oswald, and Axel Oswald; nephew, Eddie (Robyn) Jacques; and two great nephews, Parker and Houston.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.









