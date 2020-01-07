Resources
Harrison Smith Galliher

Harrison Smith Galliher Obituary
Harrison Smith Galliher

Latonia - Harrison Smith Galliher, 66, of Latonia, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence. Survivors include daughters Sara (Pete) Horn and Gladys (Paul) Mains; brothers Bobby, Butch, and Johnny Galliher; sisters Joanne (Posey) Houston and Diane Galliher; and grandson Jerry Springer. Harrison enjoyed the outdoors with fishing, camping, walks, spending time with family and he especially loved making people laugh. Services will be at the convenience of the family, with memorials to of Ky., P.O. Box 9067, Louisville, KY 40209. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
