|
|
Harry A. Himebaugh II
Wilder, KY. - Harry A. Himebaugh II, of Wilder, Kentucky, was born November 4, 1942 and passed away May 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry A. Himebaugh, Sr. and Ida B. Himebaugh; his wife, Becky Himebaugh (nee Haas); and his son, Tripp.
He is survived by his son, Aaron, of Highland Heights, Kentucky, and his two grandchildren, Becca and Alex (Tripp) Himebaugh of Sonora, Kentucky.
Harry had a passion for rescuing animals and finding them forever homes. He will be remembered as a loving, caring father.
A private service will be held for the family. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Campbell County Animal Shelter.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019