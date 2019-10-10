|
|
Harry August Ruehl
Charlotte, NC - Harry August Ruehl, 93, of Charlotte, NC, died 10/7/2019. He was born 12/4/1925 to the late August and Cora Distler Ruehl in Cincinnati, OH. He is survived by his wife of 61 yrs, Diane (nee Young); daughters, Carrie Ruehl Nelson (David), Jennifer Ruehl Aukerman (Kevin); grandsons, Brian Nelson (Casey), Benjamin Nelson, Christopher Nelson, Kile Aukerman, and Korey Aukerman; and nephew, Gary Hoffman (Margaret). Funeral services will be held on Monday, 10/14/2019 with visitation in the Willow Room of Spring Grove Cemetery, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232 at 10-11:45 a.m. followed by a graveside service with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southminster Foundation, SouthPark Church Charlotte, Hospice of Charlotte, or charities of choice. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019