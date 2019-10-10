Services
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Willow Room of Spring Grove Cemetery
4389 Spring Grove Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:45 AM
Spring Grove Cemetery
4389 Spring Grove Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Ruehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry August Ruehl


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Harry August Ruehl Obituary
Harry August Ruehl

Charlotte, NC - Harry August Ruehl, 93, of Charlotte, NC, died 10/7/2019. He was born 12/4/1925 to the late August and Cora Distler Ruehl in Cincinnati, OH. He is survived by his wife of 61 yrs, Diane (nee Young); daughters, Carrie Ruehl Nelson (David), Jennifer Ruehl Aukerman (Kevin); grandsons, Brian Nelson (Casey), Benjamin Nelson, Christopher Nelson, Kile Aukerman, and Korey Aukerman; and nephew, Gary Hoffman (Margaret). Funeral services will be held on Monday, 10/14/2019 with visitation in the Willow Room of Spring Grove Cemetery, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232 at 10-11:45 a.m. followed by a graveside service with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southminster Foundation, SouthPark Church Charlotte, Hospice of Charlotte, or charities of choice. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now