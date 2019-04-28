Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
8939 Montgomery Rd.
Blue Ash - Harry Richard "Rick", Jr., beloved husband of 45 years of Susan A. (nee Massey), loving father of Scott R. (Kelly) Burdick and Jennifer B. (Matt) Kremer, devoted grandfather of Abigail and Colin Dorsey and Jack and Joshua Kremer. Dear brother of Robert M. (Donna) Burdick, and Mary Ann (Pete) Back. He is also survived by five nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces. Rick served for 40 years with the Blue Ash Police Department. During his career he was an Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, and Staff Lieutenant. He was past-president of the Greater Cincinnati Amateur Radio Association and he was an avid bass fisherman. Passed away on Thursday, April 25th at the age of 70. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30th from 3:30-8PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at 10:30AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 8939 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or the . Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
