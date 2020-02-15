|
Harry C. Nauman Jr.
Beloved husband of 65 years to Arlene Nauman (nee Greder) loving father of Debbie (Gary) Bachman and the late Dorrie Walters, dear grandfather of 6 grandchildren: Brian (Sarah) Bachman, Sherry Huber, Dan Bachman, Shayna (Trevas) Trosper, Sarah (Trent) Matthews and Greg Bachman, great grandfather of 12 great grandchildren: Kaylee Wendling, Mason Luensman, Noah and Sophie Bachman, Emma Southworth, Luke Matthews, Ben, Lily, Johnny and Francie Bachman, Danielle Bachman and Maddox Baker, brother of the late Carl (Peggy) Nauman, as well as several nieces and nephews. Friday, February 14, 2020 age 86. Visitation Wednesday 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel @ Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice or Burlington House.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020