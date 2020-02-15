Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cedars of Lebanon Chapel @ Spring Grove Cemetery
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Cedars of Lebanon Chapel @ Spring Grove Cemetery
Harry C. Nauman Jr.

Harry C. Nauman Jr. Obituary
Harry C. Nauman Jr.

Beloved husband of 65 years to Arlene Nauman (nee Greder) loving father of Debbie (Gary) Bachman and the late Dorrie Walters, dear grandfather of 6 grandchildren: Brian (Sarah) Bachman, Sherry Huber, Dan Bachman, Shayna (Trevas) Trosper, Sarah (Trent) Matthews and Greg Bachman, great grandfather of 12 great grandchildren: Kaylee Wendling, Mason Luensman, Noah and Sophie Bachman, Emma Southworth, Luke Matthews, Ben, Lily, Johnny and Francie Bachman, Danielle Bachman and Maddox Baker, brother of the late Carl (Peggy) Nauman, as well as several nieces and nephews. Friday, February 14, 2020 age 86. Visitation Wednesday 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel @ Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice or Burlington House. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
