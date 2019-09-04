|
|
Harry Courtier
Delhi Township - Harry R. "Bud" Courtier, 77, Sept. 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Julie "Judy" (nee Cahall) Courtier, devoted father of Andrea Pickerell & Jennifer O'Neil (Todd), loving grandfather of Zachary & Justin Pickerell, beloved son of the late Bertha (nee Freeman) & Robert Courtier & dear brother of Joyce Duddey (Rob). Ret. manager, Blue Ash Equip. Rental. Visitation Fri., Sept. 6, 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM at Gump-Holt Funeral Home, 3440 Glenmore, Cheviot. Interment following in Arlington Meml. Gdns. www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019