Harry Culyer II
Independence - Harry Culyer II, 76, of Independence, Kentucky, passed away Thursday , September 19, 2019 at his home. Harry was a member of South Side Baptist Church, a retired carpenter of local #47 and a retired bus driver for TANK.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Brenda Robinson Culyer; sons Harry(Alex) Culyer, Ron K. (Rindy) Culyer, Vince Culyer; daughter Vicky(Grant) McDonald; mother Ruth Culyer; brother Dan(Diane) Culyer; sister Sandra (Jerry) Karr; grandchildren Hannah, Olivia, Gwendolyn, Kendra, Malachi and Sarai; many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Harry Culyer and brothers Ron L. Culyer and Vaughn Callahan. Memorial contributions suggested to Southside Baptist Church in Harry's memory. Visitation will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church, 1501 Holman Street, Covington, Kentucky, 41011 from 10am until time of funeral service at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Condolences can be left at www.floralhillsfuneralhomememorialgardens.com. Floral Hills Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019