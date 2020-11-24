Harry Davis
Cincinnati - Davis, Harry Eugene, devoted husband of 62 years to Lillian (nee Tessoff) Davis, loving father of Kathy Davis, Rick (Doris) Davis, Randy (Julie) Davis, Jeff (Cathy) Davis, cherished grandfather of Hannah, Brycen (Tiffany), Karyna, Joseph. Dear brother of Alonzo (Mary Carol) Davis, Sylvia Scheid, Patty Griffith, Jim (Jamie) Davis, and many nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at the age of 89. No visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 28, 10:30 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Teresa Endowment Fund, St. Teresa School, or Hospice of Cincinnati
. www.meyergeiser.com
.