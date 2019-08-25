Resources
Harry E. Stark

Fairfield - age 79, passed away surrounded by his loving family, August 15, 2019. Survived by Marlene, his loving wife of nearly 60 years; son Doug, daughters Debbie (Tom) Norman; Cindy Stark and cherished friend Cathy Noell. Grandfather to Brittany, Brandon (Missy) and Breanne Stark and Andrew Norman. Great Grandfather to Rowan Stark. Harry leaves behind loyal pet, Buddy; siblings Charlie (Yuriko) Stark and Patty (Dan) Canterbury. Preceded in death by great granddaughter, Emery Stark. Cherished by many close friends and loved ones.

Memorials may be made to: The Miracle League of Wilmington, North Carolina, C/O Access of Wilmington, 2021 Corporate Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28405 or Cincinnati Center for Eosinophilic Disorders C/O Cincinnati Children's, PO Box 5202, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201-5202 www.cincinnatichildrens.org/service/c/eosinophilic-disorders or a charity of one's own choice. Private services for the family will be held at The Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
