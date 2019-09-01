Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Holtkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Edward Holtkamp Jr.


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Harry Edward Holtkamp Jr. Obituary
Harry Edward Holtkamp Jr.

Ryland Heights - Harry Edward Holtkamp Jr., 49, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at UK Medical Center. Harry loved anything that went fast and anything he could fix. But the loves of his life were his wife, his girls and family that he leaves behind. Harry is survived by his wife of 21 years, Shana Jo Holtkamp; daughters Grace and Emma; parents Harry and June Holtkamp; siblings Debbie (Bob) Petrey, Diana Todtenbier, Darla Pope, Denise (Quintin) Roark, Donald Holtkamp and Bev (Glenn) Stewart; mother in law Nadine Meyer; his family, including those who are not blood relatives. Harry never met a stranger and considered everyone his friend. He is preceded in death by brother in law's Hubie and Dave, nephew Jake and father in law Harold A. Meyer. Memorials suggested to the Harry Holtkamp Memorial Fund at any US Bank or KODA at donatelifeky.org A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial immediately following in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now