|
|
Harry Edward Holtkamp Jr.
Ryland Heights - Harry Edward Holtkamp Jr., 49, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at UK Medical Center. Harry loved anything that went fast and anything he could fix. But the loves of his life were his wife, his girls and family that he leaves behind. Harry is survived by his wife of 21 years, Shana Jo Holtkamp; daughters Grace and Emma; parents Harry and June Holtkamp; siblings Debbie (Bob) Petrey, Diana Todtenbier, Darla Pope, Denise (Quintin) Roark, Donald Holtkamp and Bev (Glenn) Stewart; mother in law Nadine Meyer; his family, including those who are not blood relatives. Harry never met a stranger and considered everyone his friend. He is preceded in death by brother in law's Hubie and Dave, nephew Jake and father in law Harold A. Meyer. Memorials suggested to the Harry Holtkamp Memorial Fund at any US Bank or KODA at donatelifeky.org A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial immediately following in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019