Harry F. Mulloy
Cincinnati - Harry F. Mulloy, beloved husband of Lois Mulloy (nee Jones) of 52 years. Loving father of Christina Mulloy-Groh (David), Michael Mulloy, and Cynthia Mrla (Michael). Cherished grandfather of Indra Birdsill-Mrla, Nohealani Mulloy, Callie Mrla, Abigail Groh, and Kai Mrla. Loved brother of (the late) Edward Mulloy (Patricia), Kathleen Tamarkin (Ivan), James Mulloy (Mary), and Sheila Lauck (Thomas). Also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and dear DAV brothers. Passed away Thursday, June 18th, 2020. Age 77. Visitation Tue. June 23rd from 5PM-7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Wed. June 24th at 10AM at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). Social distancing and facemasks recommended. Memorial Contributions requested to Disabled American Veterans or the Purple Heart Foundation. www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.