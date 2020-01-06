|
|
Harry Gesenhues
Harry Earl Gesenhues, 89, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Monday, January 6th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas, KY. Harry served as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army from 1951-1953. He was a retired Salesman for Barq's Bottling Co, as well as Lance Snack Crackers in Cincinnati, OH. Harry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Rita Marie Gesenhues (nee. Beland). He is survived by his daughter, Susan Gesenhues; sons, John (Jane), Raymond, Thomas (Nancy) and Robert (Leslie) Gesenhues; 10 grandchildren: John Jr. (Casey), James (Alicia), Mary (Andrew), Scott (Lauren), Kristina, Candace, Mitchell, Braden, Nathan & Chad and 6 great grandchildren: Macy, John III, Reagan, Owen, Madelyn, and Addison. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to Veterans of Foreign Wars at VFW
.org. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020