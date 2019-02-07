|
|
Harry Hake III
Cincinnati - Harry Hake III "Jake" passed away January 23rd, 2019. Born in Cincinnati on March 26th 1929, son to the late Harry Hake Jr. and Dorothy (Phillips). He is survived by his wife Albina "Al", daughter Anne (Bidwell), stepsons Jeffrey and Ashley Weech, his sister Frances (Alexander) also five granddaughters, one great granddaughter and two nephews and one niece. He is preceded in death by his son Stephen Standish Hake and his aunt Dorthea Hake. Harry attended Brown University and received his degree in architecture from the University of Cincinnati. He was a 3rd generation Hake architect, joining Harry Hake & Partners from 1954, becoming sole proprietor of the firm in 1968. He retired from architecture in 1978 to pursue other interests. In 1979 the Cincinnati Historical Society Library received from the 80 year old Harry Hake & Partners architecture drawing and sketches of hundreds of projects completed by the firm, the largest single donation of such materials ever accepted. The Harry Hake & Partners firm through its 80 year existence, more than any other was deemed to have been responsible for determining the physical character of Cincinnati. Harry "Jake" was a leader in the Cincinnati community. He served as president of the University Club and was a member of other boards. He had many interests, including gardening, golf, sportsman hunting, fishing and most of all the beauty of the wilderness at his beloved Temagami Narrow's Island for many years. Harry "Jake" greatly enjoyed the company of his friends, was greatly loved by his family, and will be missed by all the many lives he touched. Memorial service will be held on February 9th, at 12:30 at Spring Grove Cemetery, Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Greater Cincinnati 114E Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or the Salvation Army of Florida 3325 S. Access Rd. Edgewood, FL 34224. Sympathy condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019