Harry John Humpert
Harry John Humpert joined his beloved wife in eternity on July 25, 2020 at the age of 94, surrounded by his family. He was the youngest of the four children of Henry and Dorothy Humpert. Harry's wife of 69 years, Therese (Tess) Ruschman Humpert, preceded him in death 10 months earlier. He was a member of St. Anthony Church, a graduate of Covington Catholic High School, an alumnus of the University of Dayton 1949, having been the National President of the NFCCS, National Federation of Catholic College Students. Harry served in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. For 60 years, he was the owner of Klingenberg's Hardware & Paint Stores in Covington and Latonia, KY which is still family operated. He was honored to be a member of the board of directors of Burnett Federal Savings & Loan Co. and the Bank of KY. In the 1980's, Harry and Tess became co-leaders of the Diocesan Catholic Charismatic Mustard Seed Community. He is survived by his 8 children, Joseph Nam Nguyen (Anne Thi), Beth Dunn (John), Sheila Beauford (Tom), Anne Gastright (Rusty), John Humpert, Julie Batson (Dan), Jane Frantz (Bill), Eric Humpert (Joletta), 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:05 at Mother of God Church, 119 West 6th Street Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Due to current state regulations masks are required for anyone attending. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. A special thanks to St. Charles Community and St. Elizabeth Hospice. Memorials are suggested to the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery, 2500 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, KY 41017 or the Sisters of Divine Providence, 5300 St. Anne Drive, Melbourne, KY 41059. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
