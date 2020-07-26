We are so saddened by the passing of your Dad from this life, from before your eyes and from your embrace. Our prayers are for all of you now and in the days ahead. May God comfort you in the tough times and give you His peace. Your Dad was a beautiful man. His care, his smile and his laugh showed how much he loved. Thank you for sharing him with us. I’ll never forget how special he always made me feel. Love, Joni and Randy

