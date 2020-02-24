Services
McKinney - Harry L. Riggs Jr, born July 18, 1930, and formerly of Edgewood, KY, passed away on February 16, 2020 in McKinney, TX. He is survived by Joanie, his beloved wife of 64 years; daughter, Holly Riggs Mueller (Don) and grandsons, Scott Mueller and Travis Mueller of McKinney, TX; sister, Marilyn Riggs Turner of Lexington, KY. Harry was a graduate of Centre College and a member Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Upon completing active duty with the U.S. Navy as a commissioned officer he attended the University of Cincinnati Law School. He was a partner with the firm, Dinsmore & Shohl in Cincinnati until his retirement with a focus on aircraft litigation. He was a licensed pilot and ground instructor for over 50 years and was an avid HAM radio enthusiast. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, TX 75013. Donations may be made to University of Cincinnati Law School, or a . To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
