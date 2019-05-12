Services
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-2400
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Cincinnati - Harry "Doc" Miller, 75, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 with his devoted family by his side after a long illness. Harry defied the odds (he had nine lives) and lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed a good western with Clint Eastwood, traveling and gambling. He is predeceased by his parents Jess and Jeanette Miller, brother Charles Miller and sister Mary Louise Miller. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Vicki, adoring daughter Jamie Cox, son Henry (Jay) Sellmeyer, stepsons Eric and Robert Adams, sister Sharon (Robert) Meyer, brothers Robert (Jackie) Miller, Bill Miller and grandchildren Nick and Elizabeth Frietch, Kaylee, Hayden and Riley Adams. Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 7816 Dixie Highway, Florence from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Burial in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alliancefuneralhome.net
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019
