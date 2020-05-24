Harry Russell
Sycamore Twp. - Harry Russell, devoted husband of the late Mary A. Russell. Dedicated father of Gary (Joan), David (Jackie), and Donna (Eric) Collins. Cherished grandfather of Brian (Stephanie) Russell, Tyler (fiancé Annie) Russell, Sarah (Matt) Lookabaugh, Nicole Russell, Auston and Brad Collins. Loving great grandfather of four. Dear sister of Phyllis (Rajah) Rodgers and sister in law of Ruth Patrick. Passed away at the age of 92 on May 22. A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience. Donations may be made to the Countryside YMCA Senior Center, 1699 Deerfield Rd, Lebanon, OH 45039 or online to www.parkinsoncincinnati.org. Funeral services and expanded obituary provided by Mihovk-Rosenacker Furneral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., 45241. www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 24 to May 26, 2020.