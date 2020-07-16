Harry Schmidt
Alexandria, KY - Harry Schmidt. Beloved husband of Tina Schmidt (nee Whitson) for 30 years. Devoted father of Missy, Chip, Rob, Ruth, Sarah, Dee Dee, Adrian, Lance, Faith, Charity, and Thomas. Loving brother of Margie, Dottie, Tom, and the late Ann. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. Harry passed away on July 12, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21st from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park (Cincinnati, OH). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
