Harry Schwabe
Harry Schwabe

Ft. Wright - Harry Schwabe, 96 years of age passed away peacefully on Saturday at Emerald Trace. Harry was a resident of Ft. Wright and an Army WWII Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Henrietta Schwabe and his sister Mary Schwabe. He is survived by many Cousins. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. John Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: St. John Church 627 W Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
