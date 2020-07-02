Harry William Morgan, Jr.
Ft. Mitchell - Harry William Morgan, Jr., 95, passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020 in Florida. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 5, 1924 and was a longtime resident of Ft. Mitchell, Ky. Harry was preceded in death by his first wife, Loraine Wolfzorn Morgan and second wife Marian Hergott Morgan. Harry was also preceded in death by his sisters Marjorie Vennemeyer, Ruth Schulz, Jean Fisher and Mildred Foster. Survivors include his daughter Marianne Morgan (Thomas) Otte and Mark (Cathy) Morgan; grandchildren, Elizabeth Otte Borths, Emily Otte Prabell, Ellen Otte Beiersdorfer, Erin Otte Pittman, Samantha Morgan and Taylor Morgan. Harry also has 7 great grandchildren with an 8th arriving in August. Harry was a proud WW II Navy combat veteran, spending 3 years in the Pacific on the destroyer, USS Miller. He was a longtime employee of the Ford Motor Company. Harry loved being with his family, had a passion for golf and enjoyed being at the beach. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial Mass and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to Honor Flight or to the charity of your choice
