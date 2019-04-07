|
Harvey Herrmann
Florence - Harvey Herrmann, 87, of Florence, KY, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Herrmann proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a Sales Associate for Palm Beach Suits upon retiring. Harvey's greatest joy and priority in life was his family. He was caring and nurturing to his friends and family, especially in their times of need. His faith was important to him as he was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church where he was actively involved in many church functions and volunteered with the Park Hills and Florence Fire Departments. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Carneval-Bushman and brother, Raymond Herrmann, Jr. Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 63years, Carol (nee: Hamilton) Herrmann and their children; Donna (Mike) Gosney, Bill Herrmann and Thomas (Veronica) Herrmann. He also leaves behind his sister, Celsta Scherer-Haggador, brother, James (BJ) Herrmann, grandchildren, Regina Gosney-Hiles, Dennis (Kim) Gosney, Darrin (Barbie) Gosney and many beloved great grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10am at St. Paul Church in Florence, KY with burial and Military Honors to follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to the Harvey Herrmann memorial fund c/o Linnemann Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019