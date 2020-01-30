|
|
Hatton Pamela Jo Tanner
Union - Pamela Jo Tanner Hatton, age 66, Union, KY, passed away January 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. She was retired from the Boone County Board of Education, having served as the Head of Adult Education. Pam was a very active member of Big Bone Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir there. Some of her favorite things to do included breeding Australian Shepherd dogs, horse riding, and most of all spending time with family. Her husband, Grover Hatton and mother, Alberta Tanner preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Jason Hatton (Tiffany) and Mandy Leverette (Layne); father, Don Tanner; siblings, Tammy Bixler (Chuck), Donnie Tanner, Jr. (Vickie), and David Tanner; grandchildren Alexis Fyffe, Elizabeth Fyffe, Emma Black, Laynie Jo Leverette, Eli Leverette, and Ryn Leverette. Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with services immediately following at Big Bone Baptist Church, 11036 Big Bone Church Rd., Union, KY 41091. Interment will be at Big Bone Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Big Bone Baptist Church general fund or The Truckers Ministry, c/o Big Bone Baptist Church. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020