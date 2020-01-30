Services
Big Bone Baptist Church
11036 Big Bone Church Rd
Union, KY 41091
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Big Bone Baptist Church
11036 Big Bone Church Rd.
Union, KY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Big Bone Baptist Church
11036 Big Bone Church Rd.
Union, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hatton Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hatton Pamela Jo Tanner

Add a Memory
Hatton Pamela Jo Tanner Obituary
Hatton Pamela Jo Tanner

Union - Pamela Jo Tanner Hatton, age 66, Union, KY, passed away January 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. She was retired from the Boone County Board of Education, having served as the Head of Adult Education. Pam was a very active member of Big Bone Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir there. Some of her favorite things to do included breeding Australian Shepherd dogs, horse riding, and most of all spending time with family. Her husband, Grover Hatton and mother, Alberta Tanner preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Jason Hatton (Tiffany) and Mandy Leverette (Layne); father, Don Tanner; siblings, Tammy Bixler (Chuck), Donnie Tanner, Jr. (Vickie), and David Tanner; grandchildren Alexis Fyffe, Elizabeth Fyffe, Emma Black, Laynie Jo Leverette, Eli Leverette, and Ryn Leverette. Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with services immediately following at Big Bone Baptist Church, 11036 Big Bone Church Rd., Union, KY 41091. Interment will be at Big Bone Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Big Bone Baptist Church general fund or The Truckers Ministry, c/o Big Bone Baptist Church. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hatton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -