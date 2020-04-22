Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Hazel Causey


1921 - 2020
Hazel Causey Obituary
Hazel Causey

Cincinnati - Hazel Causey age 98 (1921-2020). Born in Waynesville, NC to Jack P and Lucie Rathbone (nee Cagle).She was preceded in death by her husband E.C Causey, her daughter Dale Gibson and her parents. She is survived by her son Jack Phelps of Grayslake, IL. Hazel was a long time resident of Danville, VA and resided in Cincinnati, OH for the past 22 years. She was a member of the New Burlington Christian Church, Mt. Healthy. She played piano and sang gospel music in a quartet for 15 years. She enjoyed the springtime flowers each year and also did a variety of crafts. Gravesite rites will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville, VA at a date to be determined.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2020
