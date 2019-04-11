Services
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Hazel Frances Brown Davis


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Hazel Frances Brown Davis Obituary
Hazel Frances Brown Davis

Williamstown - Hazel Frances Brown Davis of Williamstown, KY was born June 17, 1925 in Rockcastle County, KY and died Monday, April 8, 2019 in Williamstown at the age of 93.

She was the daughter of the late Herman and Nancy Miller Brown, a retired Accounts Receivable Clerk for Lazarus Department Stores in Cincinnati and a member of the Dry Ridge Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Loyd Davis in 1987, a brother Ernest Brown and sister Joyce Culp.

Hazel is survived by 3 daughters, Donna Thompson of Raleigh, NC, Linda Ovadia (Mark) of Campo, CA, Pamela Justice of Williamstown, KY; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Herbert Stokes, Jr. (Sharon) of Richwood, OH; and 2 sisters, Dessie Keller (Chuck) of The Villages, FL and Joann Webb (Ray) of Elizabethtown, KY.

Visitation will be 2:00pm -3:00pm Friday at the Elliston Stanley funeral home in Williamstown. Funeral services will be at 3:00pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Burks officiating. Burial will be at 11:00am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Arlington Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati, OH.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019
