Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Small
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Gertrude Small

Add a Memory
Hazel Gertrude Small Obituary
Hazel Gertrude Small

Fort Thomas - Hazel Gertrude (nee Dixius) Small, 97, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home. Hazel was born on November 25, 1922 in Bellevue, Kentucky to Joseph and Ella (nee Odor) Dixius. She worked at Wrights Defense Plant during World War II, then worked for FW Lawson Co. and worked at Royal Macbee until 1966 when she married Tony. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Siegbert "Tony" Small, sisters, Florence Hicks, Nellie Riechert and Nancy Danford, brothers, Carl, Joe, Jack, Bill and Don Dixius. Hazel is survived by her sister, Dorothy Dixius, brother, James Dixius, step-son, Steve Small and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday (February 14) at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, where services will be held on Saturday (February 15) at 10:00 am with Pastor Keith Blair officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Bellevue, 332 Prospect St., Bellevue, Kentucky 41073 or . Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -