Hazel Gertrude Small
Fort Thomas - Hazel Gertrude (nee Dixius) Small, 97, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home. Hazel was born on November 25, 1922 in Bellevue, Kentucky to Joseph and Ella (nee Odor) Dixius. She worked at Wrights Defense Plant during World War II, then worked for FW Lawson Co. and worked at Royal Macbee until 1966 when she married Tony. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Siegbert "Tony" Small, sisters, Florence Hicks, Nellie Riechert and Nancy Danford, brothers, Carl, Joe, Jack, Bill and Don Dixius. Hazel is survived by her sister, Dorothy Dixius, brother, James Dixius, step-son, Steve Small and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday (February 14) at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, where services will be held on Saturday (February 15) at 10:00 am with Pastor Keith Blair officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Bellevue, 332 Prospect St., Bellevue, Kentucky 41073 or . Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020