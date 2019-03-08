Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Twp. - Hazel Godfrey (nee Bratton) age 91 of Union Twp., died March 4, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Leonard C. and Debbie T. (Dailey) Bratton, devoted mother of Linda (Geoff) Hill, Steve (Brenda) Godfrey, and Jeff (Peggy) Godfrey, loving grandmother of 6, great-grandmother of 11, and great great-grandmother of 2, and dear sister of Dorothy (Robert) Ohrlund and the late Nancy (Louis) Frazier, Ruby (Richard) Templeton, Leonard C. (Mary Ann) Bratton, and June (James) Keith. She was employed by the City of Cincinnati - first as a Switchboard Operator at City Hall, then as a Fire Dispatcher, and finally retiring as a 911 Operator. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Monday, March 11 at 11 am. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 10 to 11 am. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019
