Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Good Shephard Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shephard Catholic Church
Hazel Keith

Loveland - Hazel Lee, 95 of Loveland, passed away Thursday January 16, 2020. Widow of David Keith. Loving mother of Pam (Tom) Gregory. Beloved daughter of the late George & Hazel Wessels. Hazel graduated from St Ursula Academy and attended Mt St. Joseph College. She retired from Blue Cross & Blue Shield Insurance Company. Visitation is 9:00 am Thursday Jan 23rd at Good Shephard Catholic Church with funeral mass following at 10:00 am. Burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The family wishes a special thank you to Magnolia Springs for the care they gave Mrs. Keith. Memorials are suggested to Queen City Hospice and Alzheimers Foundation. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
