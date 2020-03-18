|
Hazel M. Ingram
Erlanger - 88, of Erlanger, Kentucky passed on Thursday March 12, 2020. Hazel was a member of Ashland Avenue Baptist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and a retired teacher from Latonia Elementary. Hazel is survived by her husband of 68 years Arnold Ingram; her children, Kathy Noyes (Tom), Jeff Ingram (Sherree), Mark Ingram (Marquerite) and Paul Ingram; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; many extended family members and friends. Private family services on Saturday March 21, 2020. Online condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com Donations may be made to Sunrise Children's Services, 400 Cunningham Way, Danville, KY 40422 www.sunrise.org In accordance with the CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 Virus and a directive from the Kentucky Governor's Office the funeral home can only allow the "Closest of Family" with "Private Burial".
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020