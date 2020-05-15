Hazel Patterson
Hazel Patterson

Ludlow - Hazel Patterson, 94, of Ludlow, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Woodcrest Nursing Home in Elsmere. She was a retired Purchasing Agent for Continental Electric Co. Hazel was a member of First Baptist Church in Ludlow where she was in the choir and taught Sunday School. She loved to travel with her sister, enjoyed the symphony and for many years she collected eyeglasses to donate to the Lyons Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Mattie Patterson and sister, Helen Patterson (2010). Hazel is survived by many loving friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are private to the family. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 19, 2020.
