Hazel Turner
Hazel Turner

Cincinnati - TURNER, Hazel M. (nee Duncan). Beloved wife of the late Leroy Turner. Dear mother of Thomas Turner and Margie Kasee. Grandmother of Jamie (Andrew) Geesner, Alicia (Alex Moneyham) Turner and Alie (Jay Jr.) Lewis and the late Anthony Turner. Great-grandmother of Noah, Taylor and Savannah Turner, Brooklyn and Ellie Geesner, Shawn Turner, Kamilla Little, Ethan Brock and Logan Lewis. Sister of Ernest Ray Duncan, Mary Lewis, Sarah Smith and the late Clifford and Frank Duncan. Passed away September 7, 2020 at the age of 84. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday from 10AM until Funeral Service at 11AM. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
